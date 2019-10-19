First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,238 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 228,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,692,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after buying an additional 648,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 331.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 1,691,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,491,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 152,659 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,091.44% and a negative return on equity of 371.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

