First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.25.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Director Vince Berta bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $33,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 26,657 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $674,955.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 329,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,077 shares of company stock worth $1,372,473 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

