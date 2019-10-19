First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 302.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,002.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $112.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $138.00 target price on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

