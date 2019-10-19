First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,192 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $187.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,613 shares of company stock worth $1,260,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.