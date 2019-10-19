First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 81.9% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $282.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.11 and a 12-month high of $292.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 9,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total transaction of $2,386,349.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.17, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,114.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,442. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

