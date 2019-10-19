First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 191 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 33,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42,812 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $101.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.62 and a 52-week high of $103.78.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.9558 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.