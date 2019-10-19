First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Chevron by 154.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

