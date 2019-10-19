Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Fincera stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Fincera has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Fincera alerts:

About Fincera

Fincera Inc focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fincera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fincera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.