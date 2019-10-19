Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Fincera stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Fincera has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
