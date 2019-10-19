Financial Review: Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) versus InterCloud Systems (NASDAQ:ICLD)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Waitr alerts:

60.8% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Waitr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Waitr and InterCloud Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 2 4 0 2.67 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waitr currently has a consensus target price of $7.61, suggesting a potential upside of 1,143.60%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr N/A -25.81% -17.25% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waitr and InterCloud Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $69.27 million 0.68 -$34.31 million ($2.18) -0.28 InterCloud Systems $34.52 million 0.01 -$44.33 million N/A N/A

Waitr has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Summary

Waitr beats InterCloud Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.