Financial Comparison: ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) versus DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) and DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR and DeNA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A DeNA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeNA has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR and DeNA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR $6.57 billion 0.43 $108.17 million $0.61 36.95 DeNA $1.12 billion 2.24 $114.38 million $0.79 21.84

DeNA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR. DeNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. DeNA does not pay a dividend. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR pays out 95.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR and DeNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR N/A N/A N/A DeNA 10.33% 5.00% 4.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of DeNA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DeNA beats ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. The company is also involved in equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, terminal operating, ship owning, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; maintaining union office workers; providing corporate, labor, and trucking services; and operating vessels. It operates two container terminals, including Long Beach Container Terminal in California and Kaohsiung Terminal in Taiwan. The company is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Fortune Crest Inc.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account. It also operates MOV, a taxi dispatch app; Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; Easy Ride, a robo-vehicle mobility service; and Robot Shuttle, a driverless shared transportation service. In addition, the company offers MYCODE, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; KenCoM, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members' health data; Aruite Otoku, a walking app; SHOWROOM, a virtual stage where fans can watch their artists perform live while interacting with them in real time; and Pococha, a social live streaming community. Further, it provides Everystar, a mobile Website for user-generated novels; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; MyAnimeList, a Website for anime fans; Hacka Doll, a news aggregation app specialized for fans of anime, manga, video games, and other otaku topics; Mobaoku that allows users to manage their auction items and bids from their mobile phones; Paygent that provides payment collection services for businesses; and Shumee-to Club, a social networking Website. Additionally, the company operates Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Yokohama DeNA Running Club, and Kawasaki Brave Thunders sports services. DeNA Co., Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

