Financial Comparison: Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) vs. Nokia Oyj (OTCMKTS:NOK)

Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Andrea Electronics has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nokia Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Andrea Electronics does not pay a dividend. Nokia Oyj pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Andrea Electronics and Nokia Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nokia Oyj 1 0 8 1 2.90

Nokia Oyj has a consensus target price of $6.93, suggesting a potential upside of 33.27%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than Andrea Electronics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Nokia Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andrea Electronics $1.47 million 1.44 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A Nokia Oyj $26.65 billion 1.09 -$401.54 million $0.27 19.26

Andrea Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nokia Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Nokia Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andrea Electronics -32.05% N/A -41.60% Nokia Oyj -2.26% 7.84% 2.98%

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats Andrea Electronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in high noise environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; PureAudio VST3 plug-in, a noise reduction and center channel focus VST3 plug-in for audio/video editing post-processing; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio live recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio pro recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, home automation products, Internet of things digital assistants, TV set top boxes, audio and video recordings, robotics, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and organizations to computer original equipment manufacturers, distributors of personal computers and communications equipment, software publishers, and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT). It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber technology solutions, including gigabit passive optical networks, Ethernet point-to-point, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; and fiber access products, solutions, and services. In addition, the company provides network infrastructure and implementation, care, and professional services comprising network planning and optimization, and systems integration services for mobile networks; and managed services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. It has a collaboration agreement with CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Nokia Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

