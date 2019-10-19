Financial Comparison: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) versus Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -45.29% -211.15% -26.79% Restoration Robotics -153.44% -1,908.92% -99.86%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alphatec and Restoration Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 3 0 3.00 Restoration Robotics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Alphatec currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.92%. Restoration Robotics has a consensus target price of $2.62, indicating a potential upside of 554.02%. Given Restoration Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Restoration Robotics is more favorable than Alphatec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and Restoration Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $91.69 million 3.52 -$28.98 million ($0.58) -9.28 Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 0.75 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -0.47

Restoration Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restoration Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restoration Robotics has a beta of 4.37, suggesting that its stock price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphatec beats Restoration Robotics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

