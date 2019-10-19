Financial Analysis: bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) versus Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OMBP)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for bluebird bio and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 0 9 9 1 2.58 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

bluebird bio presently has a consensus price target of $148.59, suggesting a potential upside of 65.97%. Given bluebird bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Omni Bio Pharmaceutical.

Volatility & Risk

bluebird bio has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares bluebird bio and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $54.58 million 90.66 -$555.63 million ($10.68) -8.38 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bluebird bio.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -1,158.04% -35.90% -29.91% Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

bluebird bio beats Omni Bio Pharmaceutical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder. The company's product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize various immune cell therapies for cancer. The company also has collaborations with Medigene AG to discover T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates in the field of cancer; Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to discover TCR product candidates in the field of cancer; and TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta CAR T cells directed at hematologic and solid tumor targets. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It holds a license to use patent for the treatment of diabetes using plasma-derived alpha-1 antitrypsin (p-AAT), a protein that is purified from human blood. The company also holds licenses for the use of patents and patent applications covering the use of p-AAT in the treatment of cellular transplantation and graft rejection, radiation protection, bacterial and viral diseases, myocardial remodeling, and inflammatory bowel disease indications. In addition, it holds licenses for patent applications covering compositions of various Fc-AAT constructs. Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

