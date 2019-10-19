Fiii (FIII) Price Hits $0.0005

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Fiii has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Fiii coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex. Fiii has a market cap of $233,980.00 and approximately $3,483.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fiii alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00228290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.01127169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029474 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089403 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii launched on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fiii’s official website is fiii.io

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.