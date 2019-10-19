Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.22

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 84307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ferguson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Ferguson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

