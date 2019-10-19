Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 120,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,360,454.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 849,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,779,786.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,367,517 shares of company stock worth $25,798,808.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,879,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $22.70. 774,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.65. Fastly has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.