FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.95.

FARO stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 155,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,865. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $819.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.48 and a beta of 1.73. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $57.58.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $93.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donofrio sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $150,631.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,962.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

