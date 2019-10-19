Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,518,644,000 after acquiring an additional 470,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,028,338 shares of company stock valued at $742,544,275 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,948,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,425,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.25 and its 200 day moving average is $185.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

