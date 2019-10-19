Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Extendicare traded as high as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.55, with a volume of 177163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.40.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.32 million and a PE ratio of 31.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.37.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$284.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Extendicare Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

