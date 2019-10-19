Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0679 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $3,746.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, Expanse has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 20,348,278 coins and its circulating supply is 16,307,941 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

