Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Guggenheim

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,482. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,921 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Exelixis by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Exelixis by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.