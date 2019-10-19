ExclusiveCoin Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $485,621.00 and $944.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00001054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00847225 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,734,988 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.