Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

EVOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

EVOK stock remained flat at $$0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. 53,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,554. The company has a market cap of $19.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.57. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.