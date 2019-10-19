Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,749 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Everspin Technologies were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everspin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $5.44 on Friday. Everspin Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.98% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

