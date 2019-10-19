European Metals (LON:EMH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.00

European Metals Holdings Ltd (LON:EMH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 33100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20.

European Metals Company Profile (LON:EMH)

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium and tin deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Cinovec lithium/tin project in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for European Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.