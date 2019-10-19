European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$12.81 million during the quarter.

