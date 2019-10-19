E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) PT Raised to $47.00 at UBS Group

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ETFC. BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,587,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $230,824.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,728.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after buying an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,581,000 after buying an additional 957,204 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,922,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,542,000 after purchasing an additional 262,016 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,731,000 after purchasing an additional 389,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 393.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,462 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

