E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on November 15th

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

E*TRADE Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect E*TRADE Financial to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. E*TRADE Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.28%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $230,824.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,728.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.