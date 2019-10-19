Ethouse Hits Market Capitalization of $158,266.00 (HORSE)

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Ethouse token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethouse has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Ethouse has a market cap of $158,266.00 and $4.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethouse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042581 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.65 or 0.06131205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001040 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00042052 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Ethouse Token Profile

Ethouse is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. Ethouse’s official website is ethouse.app . Ethouse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse . Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam . The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethouse

Ethouse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethouse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethouse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.