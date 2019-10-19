Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to post $34.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.21 million to $36.23 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $25.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $134.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.65 million to $138.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $161.62 million, with estimates ranging from $130.03 million to $184.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $513,936,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregg A. Seibert purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $2,058,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $15,261,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

