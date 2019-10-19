Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Receives $40.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQBK. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Equity BancShares stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $26.69. 26,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equity BancShares has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $414.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equity BancShares by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 190,741 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity BancShares by 41.8% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 579,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Equity BancShares by 18.8% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 954,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,434,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equity BancShares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,651,000 after buying an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Equity BancShares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

