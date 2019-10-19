Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 19th (UIHC, UMPQ, UNT, UNVR, URGN, USAC, USAP, USAS, USPH, USWS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, October 19th:

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Get United Insurance Holdings Corp alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Unit (NYSE:UNT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Unit Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in the exploration for and production of oil and natural gas, the acquisition of producing oil and natural gas properties, the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells, and the gathering and processing of natural gas. Its principal areas of operations are located in the Anadarko and Arkoma Basins, which cover portions of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas and has additional producing properties located in other states, including but not limited to, New Mexico, Louisiana, North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Alabama and Mississippi. “

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Univar for the third quarter are stable over the past month. Univar should gain from its strategic acquisitions, especially Nexeo. It also remains focused on strengthening its USA business through expense management and productivity actions. Univar has also outperformed the industry year to date. However, weak demand from industrial end markets is expected to hurt its revenues and margins. Univar has lowered its profit guidance for 2019 factoring in lower-than-expected demand for chemicals and ingredients from industrial markets. Volumes in the company’s Canada segment is also expected to remain under pressure. Foreign currency translation headwinds are also likely to weigh on Univar's margins in 2019. Also, higher freight expenses are expected to keep margins in the company's USA segment under pressure.”

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners, LP is engaged in providing compression services primarily in the United States. It designs, engineers, operates and maintains natural gas compressor packages. The Company’s customer base is comprised of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas. It generally provides its compression services primarily under long-term, fixed fee contracts. USA Compression Partners, LP is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.