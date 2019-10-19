EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $97.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOG. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut EOG Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.38.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $64.44 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

