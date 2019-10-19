Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $101,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

