Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $139.27 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,482,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Nike worth $139,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after buying an additional 14,149,753 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,608,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $96.46.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $8,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.98.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

