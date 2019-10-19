Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $88,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $224.56 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.75 and a 52 week high of $231.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.22.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6449 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.