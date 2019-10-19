Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Chubb worth $85,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 37,306.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,982 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 84.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,548,000 after buying an additional 1,304,154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,347,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,109,000 after buying an additional 650,643 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,532,000 after buying an additional 493,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,106.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,780,000 after buying an additional 395,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,880. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Chubb stock opened at $152.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.