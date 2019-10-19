Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Issues Earnings Results

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $342.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, EVP Diane J. Silva sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $31,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

