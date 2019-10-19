Enquest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 15 at Canaccord Genuity

Enquest (LON:ENQ) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Enquest in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Enquest from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 21 ($0.27) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Enquest presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 20.20 ($0.26).

Shares of Enquest stock opened at GBX 18.38 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01. Enquest has a twelve month low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.20 ($0.42). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.12. The firm has a market cap of $311.62 million and a PE ratio of 2.14.

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 896,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £170,390.67 ($222,645.59). Also, insider Helmut Langanger acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,267.08). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,217,479 shares of company stock valued at $23,332,101.

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

