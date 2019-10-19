Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ENI by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ENI by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its position in ENI by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. 644,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,256. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.74. Eni SpA has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $21.16 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.9545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

