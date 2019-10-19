Energycoin Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market cap of $185,214.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013678 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Energycoin

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

