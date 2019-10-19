Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

ERII has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

ERII opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.09. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $532.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 4.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261,971 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

