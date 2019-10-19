Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209,074 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

