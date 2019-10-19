Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,394 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 32,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

NYSE WFC opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

