Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises 1.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,951,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,883,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,405,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17,355.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 187.4% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 625,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,757,000 after acquiring an additional 407,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

NYSE:JEC opened at $92.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $94.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

