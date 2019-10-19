ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

NDRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NDRA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the quarter. ENDRA Life Sciences makes up 0.9% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned about 10.50% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

