Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Enbridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.96.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 288.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,784,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,566,000 after buying an additional 2,810,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Enbridge by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,325,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,532 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $98,372,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Enbridge by 25.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,249,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,849 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Enbridge by 239.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,800,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,478 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.