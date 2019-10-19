Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Embraer continues to witness strong demand for its E-jets and thereby booked notable orders during the same period. In July 2018, Embraer entered into a joint venture (JV) with Boeing, which is expected to improve Embraer’s cash position by approximately $1 billion once the deal closes, creating more investment opportunities in upcoming projects. From the context of the turboprop segment, short-haul operation is expected to drive a worldwide demand for 2,320 turboprops. Such improved projections will enable Embraer to witness significant top-line growth. However, the company suffered a top-line deceleration in the commercial aircraft business during the second quarter. It operates in a highly competitive commercial aircraft manufacturing industry dominated by two aerospace giants – Boeing and Airbus.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Embraer stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,243. Embraer has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73 and a beta of -0.10.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Embraer by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 23,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 133,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Embraer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,024,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,221,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the period. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

