Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.74

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and traded as high as $16.76. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 230 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $556.10 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.67%.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

