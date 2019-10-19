Elite Price Tops $0.0000 (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Elite has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Elite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Elite has a total market capitalization of $327,058.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003986 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001294 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001864 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00062206 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Elite

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,306,546,333 coins and its circulating supply is 26,504,193,218 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info . The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

